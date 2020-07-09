Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anderson Cooper has had it – officially – with Donald Trump and his ‘well of lies’

PinkNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Anderson Cooper is well and truly done with Donald Trump and his “well of lies” about the coronavirus. The gay CNN news anchor has slammed Donald Trump for claiming that the United States is in a “good place” in the fight against coronavirus. Speaking on Anderson Cooper 360 on Tuesday night (July...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: CNN’s Anderson Cooper Calls Trump’s Twitter Attack on NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace ‘Racist, Just Plain and Simple’

CNN’s Anderson Cooper Calls Trump’s Twitter Attack on NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace ‘Racist, Just Plain and Simple’ 01:38

 “Racist, just plain and simple,” that’s how CNN’s Anderson Cooper describes President Trump’s tweet attacking NASCAR’s lone Black driver Bubba Wallace. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Supreme Court rules some Trump financial records can be revealed [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court rules some Trump financial records can be revealed

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a New York prosecutor can obtain President Donald Trump's financial records but prevented - at least for now - Democratic-led House of Representatives..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:14Published
Trump Calls CDC School Reopening Guidelines 'Expensive' and 'Very Tough' [Video]

Trump Calls CDC School Reopening Guidelines 'Expensive' and 'Very Tough'

President Donald Trump tweeted his sentiments about the guidelines presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Donald Trump claims improved ties as he hosts Mexico’s president [Video]

Donald Trump claims improved ties as he hosts Mexico’s president

President Donald Trump, who has denigrated Mexican migrants and threatened the US ally with crippling tariffs, welcomed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the White House, called him a cherished..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Anderson Cooper eviscerates Donald Trumps for turning America into a ‘pariah state’ with his botched coronavirus handling

 Anderson Cooper well and truly called class into session Tuesday night (June 30) as he ripped into Donald Trump’s bungled handling of the coronavirus pandemic....
PinkNews

Anderson Cooper Blasts Donald Trump Over 'Racist' Tweet on Bubba Wallace's Noose Incident

 The NASCAR driver himself has responded with compassion to the president's tweet demanding that he apologizes for causing the drama and labeling it a 'hoax.'
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this