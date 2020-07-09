|
Anderson Cooper has had it – officially – with Donald Trump and his ‘well of lies’
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Anderson Cooper is well and truly done with Donald Trump and his “well of lies” about the coronavirus. The gay CNN news anchor has slammed Donald Trump for claiming that the United States is in a “good place” in the fight against coronavirus. Speaking on Anderson Cooper 360 on Tuesday night (July...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this