Daisy May Cooper and dad to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The star of BBC Three's This Country from South Cerney will be appearing on the reality TV show where viewers watch people watching TV. The star of BBC Three's This Country from South Cerney will be appearing on the reality TV show where viewers watch people watching TV. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources How Daisy May Cooper and her dad stole the show on Gogglebox Extraordinary reaction to This Country stars as they watch Celebrity MasterChef, Bake Off: The Professionals as well as movies Grease and Thelma and Louise on...

Stroud Life 4 hours ago





Tweets about this