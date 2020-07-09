Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
England's future water supplies at 'serious risk'
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
England's future water supplies at 'serious risk'
Thursday, 9 July 2020 (
21 minutes ago
)
MPs warn some regions will run out of water within the next 20 years unless "urgent action" is taken.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Premier League
Donald Trump
Manchester United F.C.
Coronavirus disease 2019
Supreme Court of the United States
Walt Disney World
New York City
United Nations
Hong Kong
Naya Rivera
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Oklahoma
Seoul Mayor
Manhattan
Trump Tower
Pop Smoke
Jobless Claims
WORTH WATCHING
Mourinho: Spurs unlikely to appeal Dier ban
U.S. Supreme Court rules some Trump financial records can be revealed
Disney World Set to Partially Reopen Saturday | THR News
NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower