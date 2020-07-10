Global  
 

Non-binary people gain legal recognition and birth certificate rights in historic Oregon ruling

PinkNews Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Non-binary people in Oregon will now be able to change the gender marker on their birth certificates to reflect their identity, an appeals court has ruled. The verdict came when Oregon’s Court of Appeals overturned a 2019 decision that barred people from changing their legal gender to non-binary. The appeals court...
