Employers should now always offer working from home as option, Matt Hancock says

Health secretary Matt Hancock apologises on behalf of the government after a review into medical interventions such as pelvic mesh identified significant failings.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has praised the 'amazing work' of care homes during the coronavirus pandemic following Boris Johnson's recent remarks on correct procedures not being followed.
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth called on Matt Hancock to apologise for the Prime Minister’s “crass remarks” on care homes.Mr Hancock paid tribute to care homes which have "done so much to care for the most vulnerable throughout this crisis".
