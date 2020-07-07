Global  
 

Employers should now always offer working from home as option, Matt Hancock says

Independent Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
'I definitely think it should be the norm where possible,' says Hancock
Offering employees the chance to work from home ‘should be the norm’

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he would consider legislation for employers to make the option of remote working mandatory.
