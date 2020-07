Gaiety theatre supporter and showbiz giant Johnny Beattie dies at 93 Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Known as Mr Gaiety himself, veteran theatre star and River City actor Johnny Beattie died at the age of 93 yesterday.

