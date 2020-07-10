|
England v West Indies: Dom Bess dismisses Shai Hope for 16 after Ben Stokes catch
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Frustrated England get their first wicket of the day as Dom Bess dismisses Shai Hope for 16 as the West Indies batsman edges to Ben Stokes at slip.
