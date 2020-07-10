Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

England v West Indies: Dom Bess dismisses Shai Hope for 16 after Ben Stokes catch

BBC News Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Frustrated England get their first wicket of the day as Dom Bess dismisses Shai Hope for 16 as the West Indies batsman edges to Ben Stokes at slip.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: England v West Indies: How do the captains compare?

England v West Indies: How do the captains compare? 00:50

 England and the West Indies face off in the first of three Tests on Wednesday, which marks Ben Stokes' maiden outing as captain. We take a look at how he compares to his counterpart.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

England cricket team England cricket team Sports team

'He's just not good enough' - England should move Denly to one side, says Vaughan

 England batsman Joe Denly has "missed his chance" at Test level, says former captain Michael Vaughan.
BBC News

Time for England to move Denly aside - former captain Vaughan

 England batsman Joe Denly has "missed his chance" at Test level, says former captain Michael Vaughan.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Stuart Broad 'angry' at being left out of Test

 England pace bowler Stuart Broad says he is "angry, frustrated and gutted" to have been left out of the first Test against West Indies in Southampton.
BBC News
Graham Thorpe: No room for racism in our sport [Video]

Graham Thorpe: No room for racism in our sport

England Cricket Assistant Coach Graham Thorpe discusses how both his side and the West Indies took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before today's Test match.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published

West Indies cricket team West Indies cricket team Multi-national sports team

West Indies remain quietly confident before final day of first Test [Video]

West Indies remain quietly confident before final day of first Test

West Indies coach Phil Simmons says he remains confident that his side can keep their cool and push for victory in the final day of their first Test against England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published

England v West Indies: Late slump leaves tourists as favourites

 England lose 5-30 late on the fourth day as they open up a 170-run lead over West Indies in the first Test at Southampton.
BBC News

England v West Indies: 'Dropping Stuart Broad looks like a mistake'

 The argument for leaving Stuart Broad out of the England team is understandable, but still looks to be an error, says Jonathan Agnew.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite & Shane Dowrich punish hosts

 England are under huge pressure in the first Test after West Indies take a first-innings lead of 114 on day three in Southampton.
BBC News

England v West Indies - Dom Bess dismisses Jermaine Blackwood

 Jermaine Blackwood "falls for the oldest trick in the book" as he attacks a slower and wider delivery from Dom Bess and picks out James Anderson at mid off.
BBC News

Shai Hope Shai Hope Barbadian cricketer

West Indies cricket team arrive in UK for test series [Video]

West Indies cricket team arrive in UK for test series

Cricket West Indies (CWI) arrive in Manchester ahead of the three-test series against England.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:35Published

Dom Bess Dom Bess English cricketer

England v West Indies: Dom Bess in squad, Jack Leach misses out

 England name Dom Bess as their spinner in a 13-man squad for the first Test against West Indies.
BBC News

England pick Bess ahead of Leach & Moeen for West Indies Test

 England name Dom Bess as their spinner in a 13-man squad for the first Test against West Indies.
BBC News
England spinner Dom Bess on coping with anxiety during lockdown [Video]

England spinner Dom Bess on coping with anxiety during lockdown

England spinner Dom Bess revealed keeping on top of his fitness has proven a suitable distraction from the anxiety he felt when learning the country was going into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bess last month opened up about his mental health struggles in an interview with The Sun and he discussed the topic further, including what can influence his "triggers", in a chat with former Somerset team-mate Marcus Trescothick.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Ben Stokes Ben Stokes English international cricketer

Stokes rivalry will continue through series - Holder

 West Indies captain Jason Holder says his rivalry with England's Ben Stokes will continue through the series after dismissing him in the first Test.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Jason Holder says Ben Stokes rivalry will continue

 West Indies captain Jason Holder says his rivalry with England's Ben Stokes will continue through the series after dismissing him in the first Test.
BBC News
Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket [Video]

Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket

England's Ben Stokes optimistic on the return of international cricket and says he will still look to regular skipper Joe Root for advice as they face the West Indies.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:50Published

England v West Indies: Ben Stokes ready for 'massive occasion'

 Stand-in captain Ben Stokes says England are ready for the "massive occasion" of the first Test against West Indies, which starts on Wednesday.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test [Video]

England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test

England and the West Indies ushered in the long-awaited return of international cricket by coming together in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, taking the knee together before the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Stand-in captain Ben Stokes confirms BLM ‘gesture’ from England before Test [Video]

Stand-in captain Ben Stokes confirms BLM ‘gesture’ from England before Test

Stand-in England captain Ben Stokes has said his team will “show a gesture” to the Black Lives Matter movement but did not confirm whether that would mean taking a knee.Stokes said: “There is..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Sibley relishing resumption of test cricket [Video]

Sibley relishing resumption of test cricket

A slimmed down Dom Sibley will open the batting for England in the first test against West Indies this week following long gap due to the coronavirus crisis.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:07Published

Related news from verified sources

England v West Indies: Ben Stokes dropped as Kemar Roach spills a running catch

 Ben Stokes is dropped on 14 as Kemar Roach spills a running catch off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph on day two of the first Test between England and West Indies.
BBC Sport

England v West Indies: Ben Stokes bowled by Jason Holder

 Jason Holder claims the key wicket of England's Ben Stokes as the captain edges behind for 43
BBC Sport

England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes reveals note left in his blazer pocket by Joe Root

 Stand-in captain has been told to 'Do it your way' as he replaces Joe Root for the first Test in Southampton with the regular Test skipper absent on paternity...
Independent


Tweets about this