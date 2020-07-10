England v West Indies: Dom Bess dismisses Shai Hope for 16 after Ben Stokes catch

England spinner Dom Bess on coping with anxiety during lockdown



England spinner Dom Bess revealed keeping on top of his fitness has proven a suitable distraction from the anxiety he felt when learning the country was going into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bess last month opened up about his mental health struggles in an interview with The Sun and he discussed the topic further, including what can influence his "triggers", in a chat with former Somerset team-mate Marcus Trescothick.

