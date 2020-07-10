Global  
 

Glee fans honour Naya Rivera as officials say actor is presumed dead having likely ‘drowned in tragic accident’

PinkNews Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Naya Rivera is now presumed dead after police confirmed efforts to find her have now been classed as a “search and recovery operation”. Glee star Naya Rivera, known for playing the sultry, sassy cheerleader-turned-singer Santana Lopez, was reported missing Wednesday night (July 8). The 33-year-old, who starred...
News video: Missing Glee star Naya Rivera now presumed dead, police say

Missing Glee star Naya Rivera now presumed dead, police say 01:03

 Missing Glee star Naya Rivera is now presumed dead, police said.The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said the effort to find the actress is now a “search and recovery operation”.There is no foul play suspected and officers believe Rivera, 33, drowned. She went missing on Wednesday while on a...

