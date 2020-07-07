How to see the spectacular Comet Neowise from Bristol

See ‘Natural Firework’ NEOWISE Comet Zip Across the Sky
It may be a little late for the 4th of July celebrations, but nature has provided some natural fireworks in the form of this impressive comet. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
Mesmerising footage of comet Neowise rising over Southern Ontario
Photographer Christopher Cryne captured this amazing footage of comet Neowise and the sunrise over Southern Ontario from Mapleton, Ontario in Canada. It is expected that this comet will remain visible..
Comet Neowise spotted over Switzerland as it flies just past Earth
Footage shows Comet Neowise slowly sailing across the night sky above Conthey, Switzerland on July 7.
The comet is set to reach its closet point with Earth on July 23.