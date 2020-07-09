Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daisy May Cooper and dad Paul star on Celebrity Gogglebox

Gloucestershire Echo Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Daisy May Cooper and dad Paul star on Celebrity GoggleboxThis Country meets hit Channel 4 telly-watching show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Daisy May Cooper and dad to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox

Daisy May Cooper and dad to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox The star of BBC Three's This Country from South Cerney will be appearing on the reality TV show where viewers watch people watching TV
Gloucester Citizen


Tweets about this