Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Treat relatives of care home residents with dementia as key workers, charities say

Independent Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Department of Health and Social Care says it will release details on allowing care home visits 'shortly'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Guardian - Published
News video: Masks, beers and 2m visits: life in a care home after a coronavirus outbreak – video

Masks, beers and 2m visits: life in a care home after a coronavirus outbreak – video 06:36

 In April, St Ronans care home in Southsea, Portsmouth, tested positive for coronavirus. Without readily available testing, staff think Covid-19 infected about 25 of their residents. Four died with symptoms or suspected symptoms. Through a mixture of videos shot by workers inside the home and...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Department of Health and Social Care Department of Health and Social Care United Kingdom government ministerial department

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,650 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,650

The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,650 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday – up by 48 from 44,602 the previous day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,517 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,517

The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,517 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday – up by 126 from 44,391 the previous day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,391 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,391

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 44,391 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Monday – up by 155 from 44,236 the previous day. The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 55,000. The DHSC also said that in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Tuesday, there were 581 positive test results. Overall, a total of 286,349 cases have been confirmed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Related videos from verified sources

Health Care Workers Feeling Burn Out: Hospitals Addressing Mental Health Concerns [Video]

Health Care Workers Feeling Burn Out: Hospitals Addressing Mental Health Concerns

For frontline health care workers battling COVID-19 the hospital can feel like a war room. It turns out it’s having the same effect on health care workers as soldiers. Dan Grossman shows us the..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 01:58Published
Signs That Your Aging Loved One May Need Some Help at Home [Video]

Signs That Your Aging Loved One May Need Some Help at Home

A recent AARP survey found that 86% of those 65 years and older report they want to remain in their current residence for as long as possible. But most don’t understand that this desire to age in..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:41Published
Christian Home Health Care Has Opportunities For Caregivers, Those In Need Of Care [Video]

Christian Home Health Care Has Opportunities For Caregivers, Those In Need Of Care

Pittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani has more on Christian Home Health Care.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:07Published

Tweets about this