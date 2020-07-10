Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Luton Town: Eliot Lee on target as Hatters beat Terriers to climb off bottom of Championship

BBC News Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Elliot Lee scores a superb goal as Luton climb off the foot of the Championship with victory at fellow strugglers Huddersfield.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Jones hails 'magnificent' Hatters

Jones hails 'magnificent' Hatters 02:35

 Luton Town manager praised the way his side performed in the 2-0 win at Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship and claims the result is "everything".

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Huddersfield Town A.F.C. Huddersfield Town A.F.C. Association football club in Huddersfield, England


Luton Town F.C. Luton Town F.C. English association football club


Elliot Lee Elliot Lee English association football player


Terrier Terrier dog type


Huddersfield Huddersfield Town in West Yorkshire, England

Championship: Leeds United promoted to Premier League after 16-year absence

 Leeds United are back in the Premier League after 16 years away as West Brom's defeat by Huddersfield seals promotion.
BBC News
Leeds promoted to the Premier League [Video]

Leeds promoted to the Premier League

Leeds will play Premier League football next season for the first time in 16 years.Marco Bielsa's side were promoted after second-placed West Brom failed to beat Huddersfield.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Thieves take £400,000 of Lego from Huddersfield charity

 Fairy Bricks, which donates Lego to children in hospital, had its Huddersfield warehouse raided.
BBC News

Huddersfield modeller Lee Robinson recreates real homes

 Lee Robinson started building scale models of homes as a challenge but now he is taking commissions.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Luton Town: Eliot Lee on target as Hatters beat Terriers to climb off bottom of Championship

 Elliot Lee scores a superb goal as Luton climb off the foot of the Championship with victory at fellow strugglers Huddersfield.
BBC News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC Local News

Tweets about this