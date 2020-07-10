|
Huddersfield Town 0-2 Luton Town: Eliot Lee on target as Hatters beat Terriers to climb off bottom of Championship
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Elliot Lee scores a superb goal as Luton climb off the foot of the Championship with victory at fellow strugglers Huddersfield.
|
|
|
|
Huddersfield Town A.F.C. Association football club in Huddersfield, England
Luton Town F.C. English association football club
Elliot Lee English association football player
Terrier dog type
Huddersfield Town in West Yorkshire, England
