Fulham 2-0 Cardiff City: Mitrovic and Onomah goals boost top-two hopes

BBC News Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Josh Onomah give Fulham victory over Championship promotion rivals Cardiff City.
Fulham beat Cardiff to keep alive automatic promotion hopes

BBC News

