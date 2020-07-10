|
Fulham 2-0 Cardiff City: Mitrovic and Onomah goals boost top-two hopes
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Josh Onomah give Fulham victory over Championship promotion rivals Cardiff City.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cardiff City F.C. Association football club
BBC News
Fulham F.C. Association football club
Aleksandar Mitrović (footballer) Serbian footballer
Josh Onomah English association football player
EFL Championship Second tier of the football pyramid of professional football league in England
Middlesbrough 0-1 Queens Park Rangers: Jordan Hugill goal dents Boro's survival hopesJordan Hugill hurts both himself and Middlesbrough's hopes of Championship survival with a brilliantly lobbed winner for QPR.
BBC News
EFL Championship goals highlights
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
