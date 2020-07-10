Global  
 

Boris Johnson hints face coverings could become mandatory in English shops

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Face coverings could be made mandatory in shops in England, Boris Johnson has hinted, as he urged Britons to go back to work if they can.
 The Prime Minister has urged people to wear face coverings in confined places when meeting others they do not normally come into contact with. He added that people should start returning to work when they can.

 The Prime Minister said: “We are looking at ways of making sure that people really do have face coverings in shops.”
