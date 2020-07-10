Boris Johnson hints face coverings could become mandatory in English shops

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to comply with face covering rules



Nicola Sturgeon said she is hopeful people will comply with new rules making face coverings compulsory in shops. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 19 hours ago PM’s father defends visit to Greece during lockdown



The Prime Minister’s father, Stanley Johnson, has defended his decision to travel to Greece – and making social media posts regarding the journey.The comments came after Boris Johnson’s father.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 1 week ago Face coverings to be mandatory for shoppers in Scotland



Wearing face coverings will become mandatory in shops in Scotland from July 10, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.During the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon also.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Boris Johnson hints face coverings co... The Prime Minister said: “We are looking at ways of making sure that people really do have face coverings in shops.”

Express and Star 1 hour ago





Tweets about this