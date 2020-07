You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Restaurants in Hoboken, NJ Map Out Outdoor Service Recovery Plan



Restaurants and bars in Hoboken, NJ are reeling from city-mandated shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, there is a recovery plan in place to help businesses get back on their feet. Cheddar's.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:55 Published 11 hours ago Coronavirus cases surge following Trump rally



Covid cases surged in Oklahoma after President Donald Trumps rally. Cases cannot be linked directly from that rally as there were other events happening during that same time. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:27 Published 13 hours ago States Begin Rolling Back Reopenings As Coronavirus Cases Surge



President Trump will visit south Florida today to attend a briefing on drug trafficking. But the area is also one of the nation's coronavirus hot spots, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths all.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:14 Published 15 hours ago

Related news from verified sources How many cases are there in your area? Key graphics explaining how coronavirus has spread in the UK and the government's response.

BBC News 3 days ago





Tweets about this