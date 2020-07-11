Couple transform run-down house into ludicrously plush home for £100k

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UK couple transform derelict house into their dream family home



This UK couple couldn't afford to live in their dream area - a village on the outskirts of Lichfield, in England's West Midlands - until they found one derelict house with a lot of potential. With a.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:29 Published 1 day ago An animal lover loves taking his pet SKUNK for walks



An animal lover has caused a stink in his hometown during lockdown while going for a walk - with his pet SKUNK.Liam Tanner, 23, has taken Niffler out for a walk every other day since the start of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago NHS angel was able to hug her son after THIRTEEN weeks apart



This is the heart-warming moment a self-isolating NHS angel was able to hug her four-year-old son for the first time after being forced apart for THIRTEEN weeks. Nursing assistant Sinead Gill, 31,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this