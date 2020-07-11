Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Captain Sir Tom Moore honoured by David Beckham and FA as leader of 'Lionhearts inspirational heroes' team

Independent Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
War veteran made head of squad of those who went 'above and beyond' during fight against Covid-19 pandemic
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Captain Tom Captain Tom British Army Officer and fundraiser

Bronze bust commissioned for Captain Sir Tom Moore [Video]

Bronze bust commissioned for Captain Sir Tom Moore

Garry McBride, of Monumental Icons, with his bronze bust of Captain Sir Tom Moore, which has been commissioned by the Derbyshire firm and sculpted by Andrew Edwards in the hope it can be displayed at the headquarters of NHS Charities Together, the charity the veteran raised money for.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published
Queen to knight UK fundraiser Captain Tom [Video]

Queen to knight UK fundraiser Captain Tom

Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero in Britain for raising ten of millions of pounds for health workers in the run-up to his 100th birthday, is to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth on Friday. Edward Baran reports,

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published

Capt Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in personal ceremony

 The 100-year-old, who raised £32m for NHS charities, is being honoured in a personal ceremony.
BBC News
Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony

Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in his own personal ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.The 100-year-old Second World War veteran will travel to the Berkshire royal residence with members of his family for the rare, special investiture with the monarch.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

David Beckham David Beckham English association football player and model

Beckham names Capt Sir Tom Moore first Lionheart

 The Football Association scheme aims to "pay homage to inspirational" figures like Capt Sir Tom.
BBC News
Matthew Perry says David Beckham has 'good taste' as he wears 'Friends' T-shirt [Video]

Matthew Perry says David Beckham has 'good taste' as he wears 'Friends' T-shirt

Matthew Perry says David Beckham has 'good taste'.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:57Published
David Beckham reportedly eyeing Netflix cooking show [Video]

David Beckham reportedly eyeing Netflix cooking show

David Beckham is reportedly moving from the soccer field to the kitchen, as he looks set to land a new Netflix cooking show.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Neurologists called to examine poet-activist Varavara Rao

 Jailed writer and activist Varavara Rao, undergoing treatment at St George Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, is also suffering from neurological..
IndiaTimes

Varavara Rao: Outrage as jailed Indian poet contracts Covid

 Varavara Rao is a Maoist ideologue and poet who has espoused radical thinking and revolutionary ideas.
BBC News
School principal to send 12,000 collected 'rakhis' to soldiers posted in border areas [Video]

School principal to send 12,000 collected 'rakhis' to soldiers posted in border areas

Around 12,000 rakhis have been collected from all over the world by Vadodara school principal ahead of the festival. It will be sent to the soldiers of Indian Army as a tribute. Sanjay Bachhav will send the rakhis to soldiers deployed in border areas. While speaking to ANI, Sanjay Bachhav said, "I started this in 2015 with 75 rakhis. We couldn't get rakhis from students this year as schools are closed due to COVID-19." Speaking to ANI, a volunteer, Himali Patel said, "We have received over 12,000 rakhis. Many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have also sent us rakhis through their proxies in the country." "We will put these rakhis in tricoloured boxes and send it to soldiers posted in Siachen, Galwan valley and Kargil."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:20Published

Instead of making false claims, UP government must adopt transparent policies for Covid-19: Priyanka Gandhi

 The Congress general secretary in-charge UP East has been criticising the UP government's response to the Covid-19 crisis, alleging that it is indulging in..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

Australia: Decoding Cyberattack – Analysis

Australia: Decoding Cyberattack – Analysis By Kritika Roy* The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has led to increased use of digital platforms as primary modes of communication as well as transaction....
Eurasia Review

India's Covid-19 tally crosses 10 lakh mark, records highest single-day spike of 34,956

 The total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths, according to the ministry. As...
IndiaTimes

India records single-day surge of nearly 35 thousand COVID cases, total tally crosses 10 lakh

 With a record single day surge of 34,956 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past ten lakh on Friday, just three days after it crossed the nine-lakh mark,...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this