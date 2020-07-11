Captain Sir Tom Moore honoured by David Beckham and FA as leader of 'Lionhearts inspirational heroes' team

School principal to send 12,000 collected 'rakhis' to soldiers posted in border areas



Around 12,000 rakhis have been collected from all over the world by Vadodara school principal ahead of the festival. It will be sent to the soldiers of Indian Army as a tribute. Sanjay Bachhav will send the rakhis to soldiers deployed in border areas. While speaking to ANI, Sanjay Bachhav said, "I started this in 2015 with 75 rakhis. We couldn't get rakhis from students this year as schools are closed due to COVID-19." Speaking to ANI, a volunteer, Himali Patel said, "We have received over 12,000 rakhis. Many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have also sent us rakhis through their proxies in the country." "We will put these rakhis in tricoloured boxes and send it to soldiers posted in Siachen, Galwan valley and Kargil."

