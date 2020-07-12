Global  
 

Hospital ceremony for cancer mum who will miss daughter's wedding

Walsall Advertiser Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Hospital ceremony for cancer mum who will miss daughter's weddingA special ring blessing ceremony was held in Ward 7 at Walsall Manor Hospital for Lorraine Cheal, who has lung and brain cancer.
