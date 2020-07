UFC 251: Edinburgh's Danny Henry loses to Makwan Amirkhani Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Finland's Makwan Amirkhani inflicted a first-round defeat on Scotland's Danny Henry at UFC 'Fight Island' in Abu Dhabi. 👓 View full article

