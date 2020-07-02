Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why there are so many flying ants around this weekend

Shepton Mallet Journal Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Why there are so many flying ants around this weekendThey have been spotted across the South West.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Yorkers Still Find Ways To Celebrate July 4th Weekend At Home During Pandemic [Video]

New Yorkers Still Find Ways To Celebrate July 4th Weekend At Home During Pandemic

Many people have changed or canceled their July 4th travel plans because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there are still lots of things you can do outdoors in New York City; CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:33Published
Seeking Options For Celebrating Fourth of July In Public [Video]

Seeking Options For Celebrating Fourth of July In Public

While parking lots at many beaches and open spaces are closed this weekend, Kiet Do reports there are still plenty of options for the Fourth of July holiday. (7/3/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:15Published
Fireworks and 4th of July: Experts share growing safety concerns [Video]

Fireworks and 4th of July: Experts share growing safety concerns

As the July 4th holiday weekend approaches, there are growing safety concerns of at-home use of fireworks by both experts and officials as many major firework shows are canceled due to COVID-19.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:55Published

Tweets about this