Why there are so many flying ants around this weekend

New Yorkers Still Find Ways To Celebrate July 4th Weekend At Home During Pandemic
Many people have changed or canceled their July 4th travel plans because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there are still lots of things you can do outdoors in New York City; CBS2's John Dias reports.
Seeking Options For Celebrating Fourth of July In Public
While parking lots at many beaches and open spaces are closed this weekend, Kiet Do reports there are still plenty of options for the Fourth of July holiday. (7/3/20)
Fireworks and 4th of July: Experts share growing safety concerns
As the July 4th holiday weekend approaches, there are growing safety concerns of at-home use of fireworks by both experts and officials as many major firework shows are canceled due to COVID-19.