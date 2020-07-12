Valentina Sampaio makes history as first trans model to feature in Sports Illustrated
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () Appearing on the glossy front cover of Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit issue has long been a coveted addition to any model’s portfolio. But now, Valentina Sampaio has become the first trans model to grace the edition in the magazine’s 56-year-long history. The 23-year-old Brazillian-born activist said she...
