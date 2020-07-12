Global  
 

Valentina Sampaio makes history as first trans model to feature in Sports Illustrated

PinkNews Sunday, 12 July 2020
Appearing on the glossy front cover of Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit issue has long been a coveted addition to any model’s portfolio. But now, Valentina Sampaio has become the first trans model to grace the edition in the magazine’s 56-year-long history. The 23-year-old Brazillian-born activist said she...
News video: Valentina Sampaio Becomes First Transgender 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model

Valentina Sampaio Becomes First Transgender 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model 01:06

 Valentina Sampaio Becomes First Transgender 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model The upcoming issue is out on July 21. The 23-year-old from Brazil has been named a 'Rookie' for this year's issue. Valentina Sampaio, via Instagram In an essay on the 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit website, the model...

Meet the trailblazing trans model making history in the pages of Sports Illustrated – and using her platform to highlight LGBT+ rights

 Model Valentina Sampaio just made history as the first-ever trans woman photographed for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Sampaio is truly a trailblazer,...
Sports Illustrated hires Valentina Sampaio as first trans swimwear model

Sports Illustrated hires Valentina Sampaio as first trans swimwear model Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue will be graced by its first transgender model as Brazilian Valentina Sampaio makes her debut in the annual edition of...
Valentina Sampaio is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's first trans model

 "What unites us as humans is that we all share the common desire to be accepted and loved for who we are," Sampaio said.
