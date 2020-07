Sachin Pilot and his loyalist MLAs in Delhi as Rajasthan crisis deepens | Oneindia News



The Congress appears deep in crisis in Rajasthan three months after it lost Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh to the BJP after a long-drawn tussle between the old guard and the new. Rajasthan.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:05 Published 7 hours ago

Over 28,000 Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours, biggest one-day jump | Oneindia News



India's new cases of the coronavirus infection reached a record high on Sunday, with the Union Health Ministry saying 28,637 new cases were identified in the 24 hours since 8 am on Saturday. The total.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:17 Published 8 hours ago