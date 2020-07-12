Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton takes dominant Styrian Grand Prix win after Ferraris collide

BBC News Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton cruised to a comfortable victory in the Styrian Grand Prix, after the Ferraris collide on the first lap.
