Lewis Hamilton takes dominant Styrian Grand Prix win after Ferraris collide
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton cruised to a comfortable victory in the Styrian Grand Prix, after the Ferraris collide on the first lap.
