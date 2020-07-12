|
Ishak Mostefaoui: London student who joined Isis 'dies in Syrian jail'
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Captured jihadi previously told The Independent he was ready to serve prison time in UK for terror offences
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Crossharbour stabbing: Man arrested after teen killedA 21-year-old man, from Tower Hamlets, east London, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
BBC News
Protest held in London against China's expansionist policies
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48Published
Londoners on whether face coverings should be compulsory
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:35Published
Alderweireld heads winner for Spurs in north London derbyToby Alderweireld heads the winner as Tottenham come from behind to beat Arsenal and move above their north London rivals in the Premier League.
BBC News
Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group
Russia sends more mercenaries to support Haftar in LibyaRussia has deployed 300 fighters, including eight former members of Daesh, in Libya. The mercenaries, report Syrian sources, came from Deir...
WorldNews
UN chief warns Covid-19 provides opportunity for terroristsUNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic provides new opportunities..
WorldNews
Iraqi terrorism expert shot dead outside homeBaghdad: An Iraqi analyst who was a leading expert on the Islamic State and other armed groups has been shot dead in Baghdad after receiving threats from..
WorldNews
Safiyya Shaikh: How tech-savvy London mother ran an international Isis propaganda networkMuslim convert boasted of how media outlets 'promoted' her calls for attacks around the world. Lizzie Dearden reports
Independent
Syria Country in the Middle East
Major concerns over border restrictions on Syria aid
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:35Published
UN limits aid to Syria's rebel area after Russia opposes dual routes
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:39Published
Syrians will die as aid access is cut, agencies warnLives will be lost and more than 1.3 million will suffer following a UN resolution that leaves only one border crossing open for aid deliveries from Turkey into..
WorldNews
The Independent British online daily newspaper
Lea Michele Deletes Twitter
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Coronavirus: Wuhan lab that researches Covid-19 will not be visited by WHO investigators looking into origin of virusThe Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. A coronavirus..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson urged to raise freedom of press concerns with Trump after arrest of The Independent's chief US correspondentLong-serving reporter was shackled and put in prison uniform during six-hour ordeal
Independent
UK showers Saudis with apologies hastily after criticizing Riyadh regime’s rights record: ReportThe United Kingdom has reportedly offered Saudi Arabia profuse apologies, only days after London publicly leveled criticism against the ultra-conservative..
WorldNews
Tweets about this