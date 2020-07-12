Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ishak Mostefaoui: London student who joined Isis 'dies in Syrian jail'

Independent Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Captured jihadi previously told The Independent he was ready to serve prison time in UK for terror offences
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Crossharbour stabbing: Man arrested after teen killed

 A 21-year-old man, from Tower Hamlets, east London, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
BBC News
Protest held in London against China's expansionist policies [Video]

Protest held in London against China's expansionist policies

Indian Diaspora and a group of demonstrators led by displaced Muslims of Iranian origin demonstrated outside the Chinese Embassy in London on Sunday demanding their rights. They were joined by a few activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The demonstrators demanded that China should free Hong-Kong and stop exploiting resources in Gilgit-Baltistan, the part of erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. They raised slogans 'Down with China' alleging it an occupier. Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political activist from PoK said, "We are the victim of Chinese aggression as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through Gilgit-Baltistan and over 6,000 Chinese army and engineers are present in PoK with an aim to expand CPEC project". Anti-China protests have erupted in parts of the world since after face-off between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan on June 15.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published
Londoners on whether face coverings should be compulsory [Video]

Londoners on whether face coverings should be compulsory

The people of London are divided on whether face coverings should be made compulsory in all public spaces. Though they all agree they do make a difference in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:35Published

Alderweireld heads winner for Spurs in north London derby

 Toby Alderweireld heads the winner as Tottenham come from behind to beat Arsenal and move above their north London rivals in the Premier League.
BBC News

Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group

Russia sends more mercenaries to support Haftar in Libya

 Russia has deployed 300 fighters, including eight former members of Daesh, in Libya. The mercenaries, report Syrian sources, came from Deir...
WorldNews

UN chief warns Covid-19 provides opportunity for terrorists

 UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic provides new opportunities..
WorldNews

Iraqi terrorism expert shot dead outside home

 Baghdad: An Iraqi analyst who was a leading expert on the Islamic State and other armed groups has been shot dead in Baghdad after receiving threats from..
WorldNews

Safiyya Shaikh: How tech-savvy London mother ran an international Isis propaganda network

 Muslim convert boasted of how media outlets 'promoted' her calls for attacks around the world. Lizzie Dearden reports
Independent

Syria Syria Country in the Middle East

Major concerns over border restrictions on Syria aid [Video]

Major concerns over border restrictions on Syria aid

The UN Security Council agreed on Friday to a compromise that leaves only one border crossing, instead of two, with Turkey open, which could prevent many from receiving vital aid.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:35Published
UN limits aid to Syria's rebel area after Russia opposes dual routes [Video]

UN limits aid to Syria's rebel area after Russia opposes dual routes

UN limits aid to Syria's rebel area after Russia opposes dual routes

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:39Published

Syrians will die as aid access is cut, agencies warn

 Lives will be lost and more than 1.3 million will suffer following a UN resolution that leaves only one border crossing open for aid deliveries from Turkey into..
WorldNews

The Independent The Independent British online daily newspaper

Lea Michele Deletes Twitter [Video]

Lea Michele Deletes Twitter

Lea Michele has deleted her Twitter account over the disappearance of her Glee co-star Naya Rivera. Michele’s account on the platform disappeared on Saturday. Michele has not yet addressed the deletion. The Independent says her account had in recent days been tagged in a number of tweets demanding she comment on Rivera’s disappearance. Others had tagged her directly in abusive messages. Michele and Rivera were at the centre of a number of feud rumors when 'Glee' was on the air.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Coronavirus: Wuhan lab that researches Covid-19 will not be visited by WHO investigators looking into origin of virus

 The Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. A coronavirus..
WorldNews

Boris Johnson urged to raise freedom of press concerns with Trump after arrest of The Independent's chief US correspondent

 Long-serving reporter was shackled and put in prison uniform during six-hour ordeal
Independent

UK showers Saudis with apologies hastily after criticizing Riyadh regime’s rights record: Report

 The United Kingdom has reportedly offered Saudi Arabia profuse apologies, only days after London publicly leveled criticism against the ultra-conservative..
WorldNews

Tweets about this

DESCOLONIZADORA

BROOKE CERDA GUZMAN RT @PressTV: UK showers Saudis with apologies hastily after criticizing Riyadh regime’s rights record: Report #SaudiArabia https://t.co/a… 22 hours ago

Jung19477544

Tibet Garden UK showers Saudis with apologies hastily after criticizing Riyadh regime’s rights record: Report https://t.co/vJvTednWUD 2 days ago

maggicarter

Maggi Carter UK showers Saudis with apologies hastily after criticizing Riyadh regime’s rights record: UK💋💋💋💋💋 Saudi a$$. https://t.co/AUf8fIYYua 2 days ago

Hamed57030573

Hamed-sabouri RT @Suribelle1: PressTV-The United Kingdom has reportedly offered Saudia profuse apologies, only days after London publicly leveled critici… 2 days ago

maNkomo16

Dr Tammi UK showers Saudis with apologies hastily after criticizing Riyadh regime’s rights record: Report #SaudiArabia https://t.co/dpa4ZwVNAf 2 days ago

ferozwala

🌎 Sarwar 🌐 UK showers Saudis with apologies hastily after criticizing Riyadh regime’s rights record: Report #SaudiArabia Pr… https://t.co/vmsIk3Qo6w 2 days ago