Burger King workers stage strike after trans co-worker dies while working with COVID-19 symptoms. Her manager blamed hormones injections

PinkNews Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Burger King employees staged a strike and filed a complaint with the California state and county regulators Friday (July 10) after a trans co-worker died of complications caused by coronavirus. Staffers at the Santa Monica fast food restaurant retaliated after Angela Martinez Gómez died after being made to work a week even...
CCTabet

Christopher Chiu-Tabet That's transphobic: Burger King workers stage strike after trans co-worker dies while working with COVID-19 symptom… https://t.co/ovlsy3Cb7t 1 hour ago