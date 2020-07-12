|
Burger King workers stage strike after trans co-worker dies while working with COVID-19 symptoms. Her manager blamed hormones injections
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Burger King employees staged a strike and filed a complaint with the California state and county regulators Friday (July 10) after a trans co-worker died of complications caused by coronavirus. Staffers at the Santa Monica fast food restaurant retaliated after Angela Martinez Gómez died after being made to work a week even...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this