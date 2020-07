Post COVID-19 world going to be more difficult: EAM at 'India Global Week 2020'



Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar attended 'India Global Week 2020' through video conferencing. He said, "A lot of trends that we saw before coronavirus, they could accelerate in the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 2 days ago

Getting COVID-19 test results may take more than a week



Labs are so backed up that getting your COVID-19 test results may take more than a week, according to local health officials. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:07 Published 4 days ago