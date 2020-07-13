Republic of Ireland players pay tribute to 'unifying' Jack Charlton

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly pay tribute to Jack Charlton, who died on Friday.

Jack Charlton built a mini pub for the Ireland team, kept his World Cup medal in a tinderbox and it was a ‘disgrace’ he wasn’t knighted – Ray Houghton’s tribute There’s a well-known Irish saying, ‘some man for one man’, and you could say that was Jack Charlton in a nutshell. Tributes have poured in for the England...

