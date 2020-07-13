Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republic of Ireland players pay tribute to 'unifying' Jack Charlton

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Republic of Ireland players pay tribute to 'unifying' Jack CharltonFormer Irish football manager Jack Charlton has been remembered as an iconic figure who brought people together through sport.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Leeds fans pay tribute to Jack Charlton

Leeds fans pay tribute to Jack Charlton 01:28

 Leeds fans pay tribute to club legend Jack Charlton, who has died at the age of 85.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Souness: I owe Jack Charlton debt of gratitude [Video]

Souness: I owe Jack Charlton debt of gratitude

Graeme Souness pays tribute to the late Jack Charlton and credits him with 'sorting him out' and keeping him focused when the pair were at Middlesbrough.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published
Charlton's granddaughter tribute to legendary footballer [Video]

Charlton's granddaughter tribute to legendary footballer

Tributes have been flooding in for former Republic of Ireland manager and World Cup winner Jack Charlton after he died aged 85. One of many to pay their tribute is Kate Wilkinson, Jack's granddaughter...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:29Published
Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85 [Video]

Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85

England 1966 World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85. Charlton had been suffering from a long-term illness and also had dementia. Alongside his brother..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Jack Charlton: Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says former boss 'lifted and inspired the nation'

 Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly pay tribute to Jack Charlton, who died on Friday.
BBC Sport

Jack Charlton built a mini pub for the Ireland team, kept his World Cup medal in a tinderbox and it was a ‘disgrace’ he wasn’t knighted – Ray Houghton’s tribute

 There’s a well-known Irish saying, ‘some man for one man’, and you could say that was Jack Charlton in a nutshell. Tributes have poured in for the England...
talkSPORT

Mick McCarthy reveals ‘brutal advice’ from Jack Charlton as he pays tribute to former manager and Republic of Ireland and England legend

 Mick McCarthy has revealed he will ‘never forget’ the ‘brutal advice’ he received from Jack Charlton that completely changed his game and turned him into...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this