Full detail of plan for post-Brexit Irish Sea border due in weeks Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

The Government has said it will reveal details of its plans for Northern Ireland's new post-Brexit border infrastructure later this month. The Government has said it will reveal details of its plans for Northern Ireland's new post-Brexit border infrastructure later this month. 👓 View full article

