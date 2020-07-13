Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wrestling star Cody Rhodes emphatically lays the smackdown on homophobe ahead of title match with gay wrestler

PinkNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Professional wrestling star Cody Rhodes has absolutely destroyed a homophobic fan who took issue with a gay wrestler taking part in an upcoming match. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced yesterday (July 12) that TNT champion Cody Rhodes will face off against gay wrestler Sonny Kiss in a title match at the Fight for the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WWE Backlash Picks: Will Edge, Randy Orton Have The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? [Video]

WWE Backlash Picks: Will Edge, Randy Orton Have The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever?

Aside from the highly touted Edge-Randy Orton match, CBS Wrestling correspondent Chuck Carroll previews how many titles will shake out on WWE's Backlash, including the Raw Women’s Championship. Katie..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 04:12Published
Gilroy High wrestling coach Cormier earns UFC title fight [Video]

Gilroy High wrestling coach Cormier earns UFC title fight

Gilroy High wrestling coach Cormier earns UFC title fight

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 00:46Published
AEW Goes To Great Lengths To Keep Wrestlers Safe As Double Or Nothing PPV Approaches [Video]

AEW Goes To Great Lengths To Keep Wrestlers Safe As Double Or Nothing PPV Approaches

Like the rest of the world the coronavirus pandemic has forced AEW to hunker down and shelter in place. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this