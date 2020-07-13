Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lea Michele deletes Twitter account amid rising tensions and vicious trolling over disappearance of Glee co-star Naya Rivera

PinkNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Glee‘s Lea Michele has deleted her Twitter account after being trolled over the disappearance of her former co-star, Naya Rivera. Michele’s account had more than four million followers before it was deleted from Twitter on 11 July. Although she hasn’t confirmed her reasons for leaving Twitter, it came as...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Lea Michele Deletes Twitter

Lea Michele Deletes Twitter 00:41

 Lea Michele has deleted her Twitter account over the disappearance of her Glee co-star Naya Rivera. Michele’s account on the platform disappeared on Saturday. Michele has not yet addressed the deletion. The Independent says her account had in recent days been tagged in a number of tweets...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Authorities warn Naya Rivera's friends not to launch their own search parties [Video]

Authorities warn Naya Rivera's friends not to launch their own search parties

The Glee actress has been missing since 8 July after taking her four-year-old son, Josey, out for a boat ride on Lake Piru, where they enjoyed a swim.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published
Lea Michele quits Twitter amid trolling over missing Naya Rivera [Video]

Lea Michele quits Twitter amid trolling over missing Naya Rivera

Michele, who is currently pregnant with her first child, has come under fire from users on the social networking site for not publicly speaking out about Rivera's disappearance on California's Lake..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published
Heather Morris wants to help find 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera [Video]

Heather Morris wants to help find 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera

Heather Morris has pleaded to join the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru, California.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Lea Michele deletes Twitter account amid trolling over Naya Rivera's disappearance

 Michele and Rivera were at the centre of feud rumours while working on 'Glee', with Rivera addressing them in her 2018 memoir
Independent

Lea Michele Deletes Twitter Amid Trolling Over Rumored Feud With Missing Naya Rivera

 The former 'Glee' main star is forced to give up Twitter as she is facing relentless trolling on the social media in the wake of her former co-star's...
AceShowbiz

Lea Michele Deletes Her Twitter After Alleged Bullying Over Naya Rivera's Disappearance

 Lea Michele is taking a step back from social media. The Glee and Scream Queens alum deactivated her Twitter on Saturday and didn't say a word. While her...
E! Online


Tweets about this