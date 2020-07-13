Lea Michele deletes Twitter account amid rising tensions and vicious trolling over disappearance of Glee co-star Naya Rivera
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Glee‘s Lea Michele has deleted her Twitter account after being trolled over the disappearance of her former co-star, Naya Rivera. Michele’s account had more than four million followers before it was deleted from Twitter on 11 July. Although she hasn’t confirmed her reasons for leaving Twitter, it came as...
Lea Michele has deleted her Twitter account over the disappearance of her Glee co-star Naya Rivera.
Michele’s account on the platform disappeared on Saturday.
Michele has not yet addressed the deletion.
The Independent says her account had in recent days been tagged in a number of tweets...