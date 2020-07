Tennent's at TRNSMT girl mistakenly hailed a 1969 Woodstock hippy hero Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The reveller enjoying a can of Scotland's most popular lager was mistakenly included in gallery of nostalgic pictures of the iconic 1969 American music festival. The reveller enjoying a can of Scotland's most popular lager was mistakenly included in gallery of nostalgic pictures of the iconic 1969 American music festival. 👓 View full article

