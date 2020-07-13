Epstein victim to speak at Ghislaine Maxwell bail hearing
Monday, 13 July 2020 () One or more victims of Jeffrey Epstein plan to tell a judge that his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell should be denied bail on charges that she recruited teenage girls for him to sexually abuse in the 1990s, prosecutors have said.
Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers told a judge on Friday that Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein weren't terribly close. According to Newser, they made the statement in asking a judge to free her on a $5 million bond. Maxwell was arrested last week in New Hampshire. Prosecutors say Maxwell, 58, helped Epstein...