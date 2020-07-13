Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Epstein victim to speak at Ghislaine Maxwell bail hearing

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
One or more victims of Jeffrey Epstein plan to tell a judge that his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell should be denied bail on charges that she recruited teenage girls for him to sexually abuse in the 1990s, prosecutors have said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers: 'She's Not Epstein'

Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers: 'She's Not Epstein' 00:34

 Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers told a judge on Friday that Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein weren't terribly close. According to Newser, they made the statement in asking a judge to free her on a $5 million bond. Maxwell was arrested last week in New Hampshire. Prosecutors say Maxwell, 58, helped Epstein...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AP: Prosecutors Concerned Maxwell Might Attempt Suicide [Video]

AP: Prosecutors Concerned Maxwell Might Attempt Suicide

There is new information on Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published
Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine

Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is now in a federal detention center in New York City. However, it isn't the one where Epstein died last year. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Moved From New Hampshire To New York [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Moved From New Hampshire To New York

Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of recruiting women and girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail citing coronavirus, denies Jeffrey Epstein charges

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail citing coronavirus, denies Jeffrey Epstein charges By RNZ Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday (US time) forcefully denied charges she lured underage girls for...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Japan TodaySBSWorldNewsCBC.caJerusalem PostIndian ExpressIndependent

'Ghislaine Maxwell is not Epstein': Attorneys argue for bail ahead of detention hearing, cite COVID threat

 Ghislaine Maxwell's attorneys seek bail; cite virus threat and distance socialite from Jeffrey Epstein
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Jerusalem PostIndian ExpressIndependent

Bail hearing set for Ghislaine Maxwell in New York

 A judge in New York has set a date for the arraignment and bail hearing of Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell, court officials said.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this