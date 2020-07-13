Global  
 

Duchess of Cambridge backs BBC's Tiny Happy People scheme to help children

BBC News Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
The Duchess of Cambridge helps the BBC launch its new Tiny Happy People initiative to help under-fives.
Video credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Kate Middleton Helps Launch 'Tiny Happy People' Initiative

Kate Middleton Helps Launch 'Tiny Happy People' Initiative 01:04

 The Duchess of Cambridge helps launch BBC's "Tiny Happy People" initiative, which offers parents and carers free online tips and tools to help develop the communication skills for children under the age of five.

