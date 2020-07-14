MythBuster Grant Imahara has died, aged 49

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Grant Imahara, longtime "MythBusters" co-host, has died at 49 Following "MythBusters," he served as a co-host of Netflix's "White Rabbit Project" alongside his former MythBuster co-host Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.

CBS News 13 minutes ago





Tweets about this Psycho Paul Shit news to wake up too! Grant Imahara has died of a brain aneurysm some point yesterday! Mythbuster, White Rabbit… https://t.co/57UXziU31O 3 minutes ago ManiaX My old favourite Mythbuster Grant Imahara died yesterday due to brain aneurysm.... My condolences to his family an… https://t.co/j1JsMPc1WJ 5 minutes ago Julie Peterson RT @Wulfgar4031: A childhood hero died today. Mythbuster Grant Imahara suffered a brain aneurism and passed. My heart goes out to his fri… 6 minutes ago Toadsland RT @ThatEricAlper: Grant Imahara, the electrical engineer and roboticist who hosted the MythBusters and Netflix's White Rabbit Project, has… 10 minutes ago Dr Pinball Lez RT @TheDanBarrett: Sad to hear that Grant Imahara has died. Former Mythbuster. Former cybernetic tonight show sidekick creator. He seemed l… 1 hour ago KorjirouTP A childhood hero died today. Mythbuster Grant Imahara suffered a brain aneurism and passed. My heart goes out to… https://t.co/dVpx2aMVYZ 1 hour ago keno Mythbuster’s Grant Imahara died today 😭😭 1 hour ago Dan Barrett Sad to hear that Grant Imahara has died. Former Mythbuster. Former cybernetic tonight show sidekick creator. He see… https://t.co/XYHlPbnZTJ 1 hour ago