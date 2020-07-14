Global  
 

MythBuster Grant Imahara has died, aged 49

Hull Daily Mail Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
MythBuster Grant Imahara has died, aged 49He was an engineer and worked in the film industry before rising to fame on TV.
Grant Imahara, longtime "MythBusters" co-host, has died at 49

 Following "MythBusters," he served as a co-host of Netflix's "White Rabbit Project" alongside his former MythBuster co-host Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.
