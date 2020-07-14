Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MythBuster Grant Imahara has died, aged 49

Wales Online Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
MythBuster Grant Imahara has died, aged 49He was an engineer and worked in the film industry before rising to fame on TV
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Grant Imahara, longtime "MythBusters" co-host, has died at 49

 Following "MythBusters," he served as a co-host of Netflix's "White Rabbit Project" alongside his former MythBuster co-host Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.
CBS News


Tweets about this