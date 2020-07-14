MythBuster Grant Imahara has died, aged 49 Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

He was an engineer and worked in the film industry before rising to fame on TV He was an engineer and worked in the film industry before rising to fame on TV 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Grant Imahara, longtime "MythBusters" co-host, has died at 49 Following "MythBusters," he served as a co-host of Netflix's "White Rabbit Project" alongside his former MythBuster co-host Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.

CBS News 44 minutes ago





Tweets about this