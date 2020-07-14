Retailers and police urged to ensure shoppers in England wear face coverings
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () Retailers and police must both play a role in enforcing the use of face coverings by shoppers in England, a Cabinet minister has said after officers warned the law would be unenforceable.
