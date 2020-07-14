Global  
 

Clive Tyldesley to step down as ITV lead commentator

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Clive Tyldesley is stepping down as ITV’s lead commentator after 22 years in the position.
