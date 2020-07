Delish UK Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts To People Who Had Birthdays During Lockdown https://t.co/3gKqfLrOLd 22 minutes ago Walter Allen FOX 13 RT @FOX13News: FREE DOUGHNUTS! Krispy Kreme is giving away FREE boxes of glazed doughnuts this Friday when you purchase any dozen! DETAILS:… 24 minutes ago Nathaniel RT @malvernlocal: Krispy Kreme is giving a free doughnut to those who had a birthday in lockdown https://t.co/dSEITuRBup 26 minutes ago Malvern Local Krispy Kreme is giving a free doughnut to those who had a birthday in lockdown https://t.co/dSEITuRBup 31 minutes ago louuuu Maybe a lockdown birthday wasnt that bad 😏 https://t.co/R5guuULBuw 33 minutes ago ChickenThief RT @LucyAlexanderTV: Krispy Kreme Giving Free Doughnuts To People Who Had Lockdown Birthdays🎈 (my flat fiftieth needs more than one of the… 46 minutes ago Eye RT @birmingham_live: Krispy Kreme giving free doughnuts to anybody who had birthday in lockdown https://t.co/JZ8KD3GDRR 2 hours ago Bev Day Krispy Kreme Giving Free Doughnuts To People Who Had Lockdown Birthdays https://t.co/SxyppXlSoy 2 hours ago