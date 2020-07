UK economy grows by ‘disappointing’ 1.8% in May in blow to rapid recovery hopes Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hopes of a sharp V-shaped recovery in the UK economy have been dealt a blow after official figures revealed meagre growth of 1.8% in May as lockdown restrictions began to ease. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this