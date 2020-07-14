Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katherine Langford: 13 Reasons Why was probably hardest first role to have

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford has said her role on the hit Netflix series was “probably the hardest first role to have”.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Katherine Langford's lockdown skin care routine [Video]

Katherine Langford's lockdown skin care routine

'13 Reasons Why' star Katherine Langford wants to "give back" to her skin in lockdown.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:33Published
Father's Day 2020 celebrated on June 21st, find out the history of this day: Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

Father's Day 2020 celebrated on June 21st, find out the history of this day: Watch | Oneindia News

The third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father’s Day in most parts of the world. Father’s Day is a celebration of fathers, honouring fatherhood, paternal bonds and the role fathers play in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published
CURSED Season 1 [Video]

CURSED Season 1

CURSED Season 1 (Katherine Langford) - Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Armed with mysterious powers and a legendary sword, young rebel Nimue joins forces with charming mercenary Arthur on a mission..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Katherine Langford Is Grateful For Her Time on '13 Reasons Why'

 Katherine Langford is opening up about moving on from 13 Reasons Why. The 24-year-old Cursed actress recently shared that she is grateful for her time on the hit...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this