A trans refugee who fled persecution to seek safety in Canada has been forced to claim asylum as a man
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
A trans woman who fled persecution in Hong Kong to seek safety in Canada is being forced to go through the refugee process as a man. After arriving in Toronto, Naomi Chen (not her real name) made an asylum claim. But she was swiftly informed by Canadian officials that she had to be registered as … Continued The post...
