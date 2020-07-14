Global  
 

A trans refugee who fled persecution to seek safety in Canada has been forced to claim asylum as a man

A trans woman who fled persecution in Hong Kong to seek safety in Canada is being forced to go through the refugee process as a man. After arriving in Toronto, Naomi Chen (not her real name) made an asylum claim. But she was swiftly informed by Canadian officials that she had to be registered as … Continued The post...
