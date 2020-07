Carole Baskin tricked into Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile birthday shout outs Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

A prankster asked Carole, who starred in Netflix show Tiger King, to send fan 'Rolf Harris' a personalised message. A prankster asked Carole, who starred in Netflix show Tiger King, to send fan 'Rolf Harris' a personalised message. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Truckin’ Patriot (Parler:- Truckin’ Patriot) Carole Baskin tricked into Rolf Harris shout out by Tom Armstrong πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ https://t.co/uW8Sl1lkLY 4 minutes ago Rich Fisher RT @Independent: Tiger King's Carole Baskin tricked into recording 'shout-out' to Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile https://t.co/ZqADQEywQD 7 minutes ago