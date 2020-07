James Argent calls Gemma Collins a 'hippo' in cruel texts before breakup Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Gemma Collins shared screenshots of their messages to one another on her Instagram, showing James calling her a barrage of names. Gemma Collins shared screenshots of their messages to one another on her Instagram, showing James calling her a barrage of names. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this