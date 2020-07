Heathrow recruits UV cleaning robots in bid to lure back passengers Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The airport is deploying the machines to kill viruses and bacteria and is retraining dozens of workers to serve as hygiene technicians The airport is deploying the machines to kill viruses and bacteria and is retraining dozens of workers to serve as hygiene technicians 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this