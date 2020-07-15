Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ADVERTORIAL: Up to 400 children and young people need a loving foster home - see how to help

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
ADVERTORIAL: Up to 400 children and young people need a loving foster home - see how to helpShropshire Council Fostering Services are looking for caring and stable homes for up to 400 children and young people in need, sign up to their virtual event to see how you could transform the lives of these youngsters -and benefit yourself.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Viral Hog Content - Published
News video: Bystanders Have Close Encounter with Young Moose

Bystanders Have Close Encounter with Young Moose 00:12

 Occurred on June 21, 2020 / Nynäshamn, Sweden Info from Licensor: "I was in a camping area just outside of Stockholm, where I had been for 3 days. This video from the car is just when we were about to leave to go home. My boyfriend (sitting to my left) and friends dad (driver's seat) saw the moose...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Most Americans aren't expecting life to return to normal post-pandemic [Video]

Most Americans aren't expecting life to return to normal post-pandemic

Three-quarters of Americans worry that life will never return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey. The survey asked 2,000 Americans about how they anticipate the world..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
A dyslexic harpist invented a new harp with rainbow strings to help her play [Video]

A dyslexic harpist invented a new harp with rainbow strings to help her play

A dyslexic harpist who struggled to read music has invented a new harp with rainbow strings and matching coloured sheet music to help her play. Morwenna Louttit-Vermaat, 34, always struggled to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Kate backs BBC's new Tiny Happy People initiative [Video]

Kate backs BBC's new Tiny Happy People initiative

The BBC has launched Tiny Happy People, an initiative backed by the Duchess of Cambridge, to support parents and carers in developing the language and communication skills of 0-4-year-old children.At..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Tweets about this