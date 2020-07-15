Global  
 

Edward Colston statue in Bristol replaced by resin sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

Independent Wednesday, 15 July 2020
The statue of slave-trader Edward Colston that was toppled in Bristol last month has been replaced with a resin sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester in a secret pre-dawn operation.
