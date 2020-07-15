Global  
 

Trump takes credit for convincing UK to ban China’s Huawei

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Donald Trump has appeared to take credit for having “convinced many countries”, including the UK, not to use Huawei after Boris Johnson ordered a ban on the Chinese firm with the country’s 5G network.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G

Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G 01:28

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President Donald Trump as the United States grapples with China's rising economic and technological clout. Ciara Lee reports

