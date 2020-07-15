Global  
 

Black Lives Matter protester statue appears on Edward Colston plinth

BBC News Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
The figure of Black Lives Matter protester Jen Reid appeared in Bristol early on Wednesday.
Video credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter mural in front of Cincinnati City Hall vandalized

Black Lives Matter mural in front of Cincinnati City Hall vandalized 01:00

 A group of close to 20 people gathered at the defaced Black Lives Matter mural in front of Cincinnati City Hall Tuesday night. People at the scene said it looks like red paint has been poured on the existing artwork.

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

 Artist Marc Quinn leads secret mission to install resin-and-steel figure of Jen Reid at site of toppled Bristol slave trader The hated statue of slave trader..
WorldNews

Edward Colston statue in Bristol replaced by resin sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

 The statue of slave-trader Edward Colston that was toppled in Bristol last month has been replaced with a resin sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester in a..
Independent

Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized with red paint

 A man was recorded throwing red paint onto the Black Lives Matter mural that was painted on the street in front Trump Tower in New York City.
 
USATODAY.com

Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized with red paint, quickly repainted

 Police are looking into a criminal mischief complaint after someone splashed red paint on the mural on Fifth Avenue.
 
USATODAY.com

Edward Colston Edward Colston British merchant, politician, philanthropist and slave trader

Who was Edward Colston, why was his statue toppled? [Video]

Who was Edward Colston, why was his statue toppled?

Edward Colston becomes symbol for UK's Black Lives Matter movement as his statue is brought down in Bristol.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:14Published
Bristol statue saved from harbour and paint will be kept [Video]

Bristol statue saved from harbour and paint will be kept

Fran Coles, the Documentation and Conservation Manager for Bristol City Council, talks about the condition of Edward Colston statue after they retrieved it today from the harbour and says that they want to preserve the paint on it because it's part of its history. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published

Bristol Bristol City and county in England

Vocal Works Gospel Choir will perform despite lockdown

 The choir had a huge George Michael tribute planned in Bristol, but Covid-19 curtailed their fun.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

'Black Lives Matter movement is fantastic' [Video]

'Black Lives Matter movement is fantastic'

Tiger Woods thinks the Black Lives Matter movement is 'fantastic and will help society to develop'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published
Artist painting 'Black Lives Matter' in windows across Baltimore [Video]

Artist painting 'Black Lives Matter' in windows across Baltimore

Artist painting 'Black Lives Matter' in windows across Baltimore

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:13Published
Indianapolis City-County Council calls for ‘Black Lives Matter’ to be painted on downtown street [Video]

Indianapolis City-County Council calls for ‘Black Lives Matter’ to be painted on downtown street

The Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday adopted a special resolution calling on the City government to have "Black Lives Matter" painted on a downtown street.

Credit: WXIN     Duration: 00:30Published

