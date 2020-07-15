Black Lives Matter protester statue appears on Edward Colston plinth

Bristol statue saved from harbour and paint will be kept



Fran Coles, the Documentation and Conservation Manager for Bristol City Council, talks about the condition of Edward Colston statue after they retrieved it today from the harbour and says that they want to preserve the paint on it because it's part of its history.

