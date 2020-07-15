|
Black Lives Matter protester statue appears on Edward Colston plinth
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
The figure of Black Lives Matter protester Jen Reid appeared in Bristol early on Wednesday.
Bristol City and county in England
