Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lyra Mckee: 27-year-old man arrested in connection with murder of journalist

Independent Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
A 27-year-old man has been arrested by Northern Irish police in connection with the murder of journalist Lyra Mckee.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: 2 held in connection with murder of businessman

2 held in connection with murder of businessman 02:35

 Noida Police arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old businessman, who had gone missing since July 5. The victim, Aditya Soni, owned a polishing business in the Site 5 industrial area. The victim went to pay last respect to his uncle, who died of COVID-19 and went missing....

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lyra McKee Lyra McKee Northern Irish journalist

Police recover gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee [Video]

Police recover gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee

Police have recovered the gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland. Investigators believe the weapon may have been stolen some time ago and used a number of times prior to her murder in Londonderry in April 2019.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Related videos from verified sources

Man remains in prison 16 years after key witness admits he lied [Video]

Man remains in prison 16 years after key witness admits he lied

"I don't wish this on my worst enemy," said Marcel Smith who has been locked up since 2000 when he was convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Detroit man.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:01Published
Police Arrest Man In Connection To Death Of Trans Woman Merci Mack [Video]

Police Arrest Man In Connection To Death Of Trans Woman Merci Mack

The North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Angelo Walker in connected to the shooting death of 22-year-old Merci 'Mack' Richey. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:16Published
Traivon White Arrested In Fatal SW Baltimore Shooting [Video]

Traivon White Arrested In Fatal SW Baltimore Shooting

A 27-year-old man was arrested in a fatal shooting in southwest Baltimore Wednesday night, city police said.Traivon White, of Baltimore, is charged with first-degree and second-degree murder in the..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:22Published

Tweets about this

PeterAdamSmith

Peter A Smith 27 year-old Derry man now arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee. She was shot dead during… https://t.co/p6J1tIm7AS 32 seconds ago

creynolds094

Charlie Reynolds (At🏠) RT @skydavidblevins: BREAK: Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee have arrested a 27-year-old man in Derry/Londonder… 1 minute ago

EoghanLyng

E.M.Lyng RT @BBCNewsNI: A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Londonderry as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee htt… 2 minutes ago

Colin899Dean

Colin Dean RT @EmmaVardyTV: Breaking: New arrest in the case of Lyra McKee. A 27-year-old man was arrested in Londonderry and is being questioned unde… 3 minutes ago

Natas___ja

Tasja RT @Independent: 27-year-old man arrested in connection with murder of journalist Lyra Mckee https://t.co/mnMeeWanlx 4 minutes ago

AliClo8

AliClo💯+ 3 RT @AmandaFBelfast: Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Lyra McKee, have arrested a 27 year old… 4 minutes ago

BJPMarshall

Brendan Marshall A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Londonderry as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra… https://t.co/4G0ry6mXy5 4 minutes ago

BBCRadioFoyle

BBC Radio Foyle A 27-year-old man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee https://t.co/TyUhT0aeKP 5 minutes ago