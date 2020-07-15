Lyra Mckee: 27-year-old man arrested in connection with murder of journalist

Noida Police arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old businessman, who had gone missing since July 5. The victim, Aditya Soni, owned a polishing business in the Site 5 industrial area. The victim went to pay last respect to his uncle, who died of COVID-19 and went missing....
Police have recovered the gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland. Investigators believe the weapon may have been stolen some time ago and used a number of times prior to her murder in Londonderry in April 2019.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published